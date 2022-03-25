Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$2.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

DML opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

