DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 7,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

