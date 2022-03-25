Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

