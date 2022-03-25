Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $249.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

