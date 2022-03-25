Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,250 ($121.77) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,716.25 ($114.75).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,346 ($83.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,860.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,599.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

