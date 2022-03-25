Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 721.1% in March

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 721.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $$6.23 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

