DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

