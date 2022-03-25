DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $453.66 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00289675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.32 or 0.00717401 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

