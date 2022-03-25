Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,082,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200,989 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

