Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

DFS traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.90. 1,422,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,317. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.