Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 76,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 71,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565,095 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

