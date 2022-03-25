Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Up 14%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shares were up 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.