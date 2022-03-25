Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.68. 26,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,121. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

