Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

LPG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 846,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

