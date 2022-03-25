Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.78. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.