DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DKNG stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 24,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

