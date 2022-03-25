Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

