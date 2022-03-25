Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

