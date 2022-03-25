DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.59. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.