Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) traded down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.