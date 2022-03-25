EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,748. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $139.15 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.