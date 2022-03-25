eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

