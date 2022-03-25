eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 6,240,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

