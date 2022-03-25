Edgeless Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

