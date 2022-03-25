Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 2,872,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 264,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.