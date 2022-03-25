Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

