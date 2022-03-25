Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 989,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,448. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.