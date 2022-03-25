Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

ESTC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

