Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $486.56 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $486.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

