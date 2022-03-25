Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

