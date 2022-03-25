Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of HST opened at $18.70 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

