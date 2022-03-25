Ellevest Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.02 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

