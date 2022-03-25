Ellevest Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 216,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.14 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

