Ellevest Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

