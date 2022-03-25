Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

