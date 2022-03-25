Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.