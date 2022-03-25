Ellevest Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3,157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in DexCom by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,547. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $468.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 302.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

