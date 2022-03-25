Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Achieves $3.97 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $183.19 or 0.00411788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $178.29 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00189048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,698,891 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

