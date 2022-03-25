Emercoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,483.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $12,483.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,908,230 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

