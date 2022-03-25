Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

