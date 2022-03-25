Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$980.53.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$31.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$24.03 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

