Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Energy Services of America stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

