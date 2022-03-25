Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,071,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.