Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $21.73. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 2,616 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
