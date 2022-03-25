Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $21.73. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 2,616 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.