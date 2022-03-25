Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Issues Earnings Results

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.66. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,996. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENJY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

