Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $197.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

