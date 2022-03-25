Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.67

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.67 and traded as high as $261.32. Enstar Group shares last traded at $260.37, with a volume of 34,797 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

