Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.67

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.67 and traded as high as $261.32. Enstar Group shares last traded at $260.37, with a volume of 34,797 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
