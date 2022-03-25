EnterCoin Price Up 26.7% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded 161.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $124,179.60 and approximately $29.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00112254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.