Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.54. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

About Enviva Partners (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

