EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.59.

NYSE EOG opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

